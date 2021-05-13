Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €4.10 ($4.82) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €4.28 ($5.04).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

