Nord/LB Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €25.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.83 ($30.39).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €23.70 ($27.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a 12-month high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

