Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Nordson has raised its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN opened at $200.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.29. Nordson has a 52-week low of $153.01 and a 52-week high of $223.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.