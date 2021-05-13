Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

NSC opened at $281.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

