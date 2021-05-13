Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Masonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will earn $9.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.70. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.76. 1,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

