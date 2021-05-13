Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NPI. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.30.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of NPI traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.22. 892,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,144. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$29.45 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.91. The firm has a market cap of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. Analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.