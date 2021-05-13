Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$56.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.30.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.18. 997,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,200. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$29.45 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.91.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.