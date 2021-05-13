NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NortonLifeLock updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

