NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.80.

NuVasive stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. 7,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,344. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in NuVasive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NuVasive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

