Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NUVCF. CIBC lifted their price target on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Nuvei stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

