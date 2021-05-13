Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NUVCF. CIBC lifted their price target on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Nuvei stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit