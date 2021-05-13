NuVista Energy’s (NVA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVA. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a sector perform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NVA stock opened at C$2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.55.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.