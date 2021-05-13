NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $71.61 on Thursday. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $346.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.18.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

