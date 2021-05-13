Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Ronald C. Martin Sells 3,000 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $51,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,607.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OVLY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 20,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

