Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $184.31 million and approximately $27.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001498 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 308.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

