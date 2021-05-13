OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on OCI in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ING Group began coverage on OCI in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$23.25 during midday trading on Friday. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

