Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

OLMA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

