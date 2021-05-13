Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Up 7.4%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $28.70. 1,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 317,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLK. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $10,955,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $13,439,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $5,477,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $4,903,000.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

