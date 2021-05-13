OMNIQ (OMQS) to Release Earnings on Friday

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect OMNIQ to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OMNIQ stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. OMNIQ has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers assumed coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.