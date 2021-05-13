ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

