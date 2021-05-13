Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. Open Lending posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $34.10. 43,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after acquiring an additional 205,768 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,645,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.