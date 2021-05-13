Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. 13,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $46,645,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

