Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.690-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.94 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.070 EPS.

OPRT stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $552.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.