Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after buying an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in ITT by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.