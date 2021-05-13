Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OPCH. Truist lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

OPCH opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,355 shares of company stock valued at $219,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

