OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Raised to “Neutral” at CIBC

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Shares of OGI opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $748.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

