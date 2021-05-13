ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $18,279.20 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $18,279.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $17,542.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $20,072.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 140,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.