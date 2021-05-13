ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $18,279.20 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $18,279.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 11th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80.
  • On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $17,542.00.
  • On Friday, April 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.
  • On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $20,072.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 140,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

