Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 24,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 402,780 shares.The stock last traded at $20.92 and had previously closed at $21.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after buying an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 956,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $15,484,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after buying an additional 589,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after buying an additional 310,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

