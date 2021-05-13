OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

OSIS traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $101.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

