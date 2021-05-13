Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OUST. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

OUST opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40. Ouster has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $2,461,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $579,000.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

