Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,348,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 60,978 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.65. 506,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.86.

