Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in The Home Depot by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.93. The company had a trading volume of 113,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,442. The company has a market capitalization of $348.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.