Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 163,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $411.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

