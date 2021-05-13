Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 81.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,969 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 30,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 21,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter.

HYG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.86. 371,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,057,242. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.98 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

