Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 625,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 275,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 101,199 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 143,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,229. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $47.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.