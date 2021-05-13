Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of OC stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $196,186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

