Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.
Shares of OC stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $109.89.
In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $196,186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
