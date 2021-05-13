Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,815 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $9.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $556.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.97. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.44.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

