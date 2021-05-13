Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,025 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,025 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

AAL traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 779,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,999,031. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

