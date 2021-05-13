Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $20,183,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

NVAX stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.04. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.