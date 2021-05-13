Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,642 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of LB traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.25. 34,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.