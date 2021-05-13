PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $103.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

