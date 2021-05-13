PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 29.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 60,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,696,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PACW opened at $43.09 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.