Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

