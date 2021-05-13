Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $55,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.45. 15,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.79 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

