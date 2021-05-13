Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $335.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $210.79 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Trade War

Earnings History for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit