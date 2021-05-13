Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $335.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $210.79 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

