Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) were down 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$36.07 and last traded at C$36.39. Approximately 335,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 501,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 35.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at C$978,499.92.

About Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.