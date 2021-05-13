Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Makes New $551,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,285.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,203.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

