Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Down 0.7%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 112,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 332,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

