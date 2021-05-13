Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,460 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

MCK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

