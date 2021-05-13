Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.68

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.68 and traded as high as $20.87. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 22,936 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $245.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $46,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,194.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $767,139 in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 649.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 285,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 254,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

