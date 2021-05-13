Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.68

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.68 and traded as high as $20.87. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 22,936 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $245.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $46,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,194.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $767,139 in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 649.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 285,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 254,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

