Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Shares Up 10.2%

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF)’s share price shot up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

